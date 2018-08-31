202
Left behind: Thieves raid Virginia store of right foot shoes

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 8:30 am 08/31/2018 08:30am
Clean Soles operator Rob Wickham says his two-year-old sneaker store was raided by two people on July 20 and by one person in Aug. 25. Taken together, he lost shirts, hoodies, a jacket, one complete sneaker pair — and 13 right shoes. (Thinkstock)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Try walking a mile in these shoes.

The Roanoke Times reports a Virginia shoe store lost mostly shoes designed for the right foot over the course of two break-ins this summer.

Wickham says he typically keeps right shoes on display, while their other halves rest behind the counter. Accordingly, Wickham says the looters were “pretty much risking their freedom for nothing.”

Roanoke County police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker says one 17-year-old has been charged in the July burglary. Police have also released video of the Aug. 25 burglary.

500