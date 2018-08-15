202
Home » Virginia » Lawyers seek to move…

Lawyers seek to move MS-13 murder trial from Virginia county

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 8:56 pm 08/15/2018 08:56pm
Share

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Attorneys representing a man accused of being an MS-13 gang member and slaying a Virginia teen want to relocate his January trial, saying news coverage has biased potential jurors.

Citing court filings, The News and Advance of Lynchburg reports attorney Anthony Anderson says client 21-year-old Kevin Josue Soto-Bonilla can’t receive a fair trial in Bedford County. Soto-Bonilla is one of five men charged with capital murder in the March 2017 death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood.

The filing says a local trial would lack due process because the national dialogue surrounding immigration and the news coverage of the case may have biased potential jurors. However, County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says he’s confident a jury can be seated.

Three of Soto-Bonilla’s co-defendants are scheduled to be tried later this year.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anthony Anderson bedford county crime gang Kevin Josue Soto-Bonilla Local News lynchburg MS-13 News and Advance Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500