GOP rips Democratic redistricting plan, says it won’t pass

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 6:13 pm 08/30/2018 06:13pm
The Virginia Statehouse in Richmond, Virginia, is seen in this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 file photo. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republicans who control the Virginia House of Delegates say a Democratic plan to fix what a federal court found were unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts is a partisan power grab with no chance of passage.

Lawmakers sparred over the Democrats’ proposal Thursday, the first day of a special session. Gov. Ralph Northam called the session so lawmakers can comply with the court’s order to redraw the legislative map.

The court found lawmakers illegally packed black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

A committee held a hearing on the Democrats’ proposed maps but took no action to advance or amend them. Lawmakers adjourned without setting another meeting date, leaving next steps unclear.

Democrats say Republicans, who are appealing the court’s ruling, are trying to stall.

