202
Home » Virginia » KKK member gets 4…

KKK member gets 4 years in prison for gunshot at rally

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 5:38 pm 08/21/2018 05:38pm
5 Shares

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Ku Klux Klan member from Maryland who pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a white nationalist rally last summer in Virginia has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Charlottesville Circuit Court records show Richard Preston was sentenced Tuesday to eight years, with four of those years suspended.

Prosecutors said Preston fired a handgun once toward the ground while standing on a sidewalk crowded with rally-goers and counterprotesters after initially pointing the gun at a black man with an improvised flamethrower. No one was struck.

His charge, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of a school, carried a penalty of between two and 10 years in prison.

Preston has spoken out publicly as an imperial wizard of the KKK.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500