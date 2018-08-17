202
Jail’s ex-superintendent, head nurse face federal charges

August 17, 2018
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail’s former superintendent and head nurse are facing federal charges.

Media outlets report that the federal indictment unsealed Thursday alleges that 61-year-old John Higgins is accused of violating inmates’ civil rights. It’s alleged he failed to protect inmates at Rockbridge Regional Jail from physical abuse or provide medical treatment. He’s charged with four counts of deprivation of rights.

The grand jury also indicted former jail head nurse 58-year-old Gary Hassler on two counts of falsifying documents. It’s alleged Hassler falsely reported on jail medical logs that an inmate refused to take his medication. He’s also accused of falsifying an incident report from March 2017.

The Roanoke Times reports that Higgins said he had no comment and McGinn didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Topics:
jail Local News superintendent Virginia
