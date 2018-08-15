202
Home » Virginia » Information session planned for…

Information session planned for child advocate volunteers in Henrico Co.

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 12:38 am 08/15/2018 12:38am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An information session is being offered for Virginians who may be interested in volunteering to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.

Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates is seeking volunteers to serve as child advocates. The information session is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The nonprofit organization has worked closely with the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for more than 22 years. Volunteers typically work 10 to 15 hours per month gathering information on a child’s circumstances to supplement information provided to the court.

Henrico CASA will offer a 14-session training program for new volunteers beginning Sept. 22.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
henrico county Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500