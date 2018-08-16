202
Group seeks to curb extremism after white nationalist rally

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 12:58 pm 08/16/2018 12:58pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A project seeking to combat intolerance since last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is being led by residents in the area.

The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that Communities Overcoming Extremism: The After Charlottesville Project, has been organized by the Anti-Defamation League, a group committed to fighting anti-Semitism.

Members of the project’s advisory board include Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old counterprotester who was killed during last year’s rally, and Charlottesville City Councilman Mike Signer.

Signer is chairing the board. He says in a statement the effort will bring public and private leaders and organizations together. Some organizations involved include the Charles Koch Institute and the National Immigration Forum.

The project will release a policy report next year with guidance on how the nation can confront extremism.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Local News National News Virginia
700
