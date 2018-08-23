202
Goldilocks bank robber who succeeded on 3rd try arrested

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 7:33 pm 08/23/2018 07:33pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say they’ve arrested a man suspected of failing to rob two banks before walking off with cash on his third attempt.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 34-year-old Levy G. Monroe was charged Wednesday with attempted robbery. Richmond police say they believe Monroe tried to rob a SunTrust bank branch Wednesday but fled emptyhanded after demanding cash.

The situation repeated itself at another SunTrust bank hours later. Police say he then demanded money at a Wells Fargo bank and left with cash in hand.

Police say the robbery charge stems from the second attempt. Monroe also is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, though police say no weapons were displayed and no one was injured.

It’s unclear if Monroe has a lawyer.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Topics:
bank robbery levy g. monroe Local News National News Virginia
