Girl, 10, killed when tree falls on Virginia home

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 1:39 pm 08/02/2018 01:39pm
WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say a 10-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on her home.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday that a 911 caller reported a tree on a neighbor’s home in Warrenton on Wednesday night. When emergency crews arrived, officials say they found a large tree on the home’s bedroom area and the girl trapped. When they reached her, officials say she wasn’t responsive and was soon pronounced dead.

The girl’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It’s not yet clear what caused the tree to fall, but officials say they’re investigating all possibilities, including saturation of the ground after heavy rains.

Last week, a woman was killed in Fairfax County when a tree fell on her home.

death Local News tree Virginia
