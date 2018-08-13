202
Home » Virginia » Gathright Dam to run…

Gathright Dam to run pulse release of water from Lake Moomaw

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 4:57 am 08/13/2018 04:57am
Share

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) — Gathright Dam operators are planning a release of water from Lake Moomaw.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the pulse release of water will be conducted Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Officials are advising those who use the river to be aware of the fluctuations caused by the pulses. At the peak, the dam will release 3,500 cubic feet (99 cubic meters) per second and will increase Jackson River water levels by 3 feet to 4 1/2 feet (1 meter).

Pulses are also scheduled for Sept. 5, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
gathright dam Lake Moomaw Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500