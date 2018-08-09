202
Home » Virginia » Flood costs in Lynchburg…

Flood costs in Lynchburg could be $10 million

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 12:37 am 08/09/2018 12:37am
Share
A vehicle drives through flooding during a thunderstorm, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. The National Weather Service said up to six inches of rain fell within hours, filling College Lake near Lynchburg beyond capacity. The service says a failure of the College Lake Dam could flood parts of Lynchburg with 17 feet of water in just seven minutes. (Taylor Irby/The News & Advance via AP)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia city where a dam overflowed due to heavy rains said cost to clean up the damage could be more than $10 million.

The News & Advance reports that Lynchburg officials released the cost estimate Wednesday. Officials estimated that damage to public property accounted for about $9.3 million.

College Lake Dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000. Officials said the dam and stormwater ponds sustained $6 million in damage and roads and bridges sustained $2 million. Several homes and apartments also were damaged by the flood.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
College Lake Dam Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500