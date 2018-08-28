202
Filming could mean noise this week at Fort Eustis

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 5:57 am 08/28/2018 05:57am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A combat-related training video is being filmed at Fort Eustis this week, which means community members might hear some unusual noises.

The Daily Press reports the post in Newport News has issued a noise advisory for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A news release says the video will involve smoke, blank ammunition and simulated explosions. People working nearby may see or hear emergency response vehicles.

Fort Eustis is the headquarters of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. It is part of Joint Base Langley-Eustis — a combined U.S. Air Force and Army installation.

Topics:
army fort eustis Local News movie filming newport news Virginia
