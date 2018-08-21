202
Home » Virginia » False report charge against…

False report charge against woman who said she was attacked

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 8:49 pm 08/21/2018 08:49pm
Share

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is accused of lying to police last week when she reported that a man she met on a dating app had assaulted her.

WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that Hampton police have charged 18-year-old Rosemary Hewitt with filing a false report and prostitution. Hampton Police also dropped attempted abduction and assault charges against 52-year-old Kevin Staples.

Court records say Staples told authorities he agreed to pay Hewitt $125 for sex, but the two fought over the money when they met. He says he tried to get the cash back but left when Hewitt started screaming. Hewitt then called police and said Staples assaulted her. The station says Staples’ charges were dropped after police saw text messages between him and Hewitt.

It’s unclear if Hewitt has a lawyer.

___

Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime hampton Kevin Staples Local News Rosemary Hewitt Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500