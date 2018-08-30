202
Ex-Virginia police chief accused of abduction, sex assault

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 4:14 am 08/30/2018 04:14am
PEARISBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia police chief is accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her.

News outlets report 46-year-old Kevin Matthew Buckland was arrested Tuesday and charged with abduction and sexual assault by force. A Virginia State Police release says both charges against the former Rich Creek police chief involve the same woman but stem from two different incidents.

A search warrant says Buckland also is accused of sexually assaulting another woman in April.

Buckland was the Rich Creek Police Department’s chief and sole officer from 2003 to 2006 when he was fired following a disagreement with the town council. The Roanoke Times reports Buckland also has worked for the Giles County Sheriff’s Office and the Narrows and Radford police.

It’s unclear if Buckland has a lawyer.

Topics:
Kevin Buckland Local News Pearisburg Virginia
