Environmental groups ask court to review pipeline approval

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 4:37 pm 08/16/2018 04:37pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups has asked a federal appeals court to review the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Thirteen environmental groups petitioned the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.

The move comes after the 4th Circuit last week vacated two key permits issued for the project by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. National Parks Service. Days after the ruling, FERC ordered a halt to construction of the 600-mile natural gas pipeline.

The conservation groups said they believe FERC “rushed through its decision to permit a pipeline that we don’t need.”

The pipeline’s lead developer, Dominion Energy, said FERC last week upheld its 2017 decision that “the project is needed and in the public interest.”

