Dunbar’s red trucks to be ‘phased out’ within next two years

Dunbar Armored Inc.’s signature red trucks may become a thing of the past within the next two years now that the company has been acquired by the Brink’s Co.

Richmond-based Brink’s closed its $520 million all-cash purchase of Dunbar on Aug. 13. The executives at Brink’s wasted no time moving ahead with integration, visiting Dunbar’s headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and other local branches to speak with employees. Ray Shemanski, Brink’s president of U.S. operations, was in Baltimore and talked about the company’s next steps in a telephone interview.

The deal’s closure means the end of local ownership for one of Baltimore’s largest private companies, leaving some wondering what would happen to Dunbar’s 5,400 employees and fleet of 1,600 trucks.

Shemanski said Brink’s (NYSE: BCO) is excited about the acquisition. The move is part of the company’s overall growth strategy and makes it the biggest cash management company in the U.S. Dunbar’s clients consist mainly of smaller banks,…