Court upholds Mountain Valley Pipeline water quality review

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 9:12 pm 08/01/2018 09:12pm
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a Virginia agency’s finding that says the Mountain Valley Pipeline is not expected to harm water quality.

The Roanoke Times reports the Wednesday ruling by a three-judge panel with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies to about 500 waterbody crossings the natural gas pipeline will make through southwest Virginia.

The decision rejects arguments by conservation groups that say the State Water Control Board’s findings are flawed. The ruling follows the state Department of Environmental Quality issuing the pipeline notices of violations last month after finding inadequate measures to control muddy runoff at several construction sites.

The same panel ruled last week to revoke U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management permits allowing the pipeline to cut through the Jefferson National Forest.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

