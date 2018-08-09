202
Home » Virginia » Court asks Virginia GOP…

Court asks Virginia GOP its plans on legislative map

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 5:09 pm 08/09/2018 05:09pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican lawmakers have a two-week deadline to declare whether they plan to comply with a court order to redraw the state’s legislative map.

A federal court issued an order Wednesday giving House Republican members until Aug. 24 to say what their plans are.

The court has previously ordered lawmakers to come up with a new map by October after ruling that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican.

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox has appealed that ruling and asked that the October deadline be put off until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the case.

A spokesman for Cox did not immediately respond for comment on Wednesday’s order.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Gallery

Today in History: Aug. 9

Here’s a look at what happened on this date in history.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia Virginia redistricting
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500