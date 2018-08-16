202
Congressman agrees to debate after scuttling public TV forum

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 12:26 am 08/16/2018 12:26am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Republican congressman running in a tight re-election race in Virginia has agreed to a debate.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor will debate Democratic challenger Elaine Luria on Oct. 30.

The forum is sponsored by Central Business District Association in Virginia Beach. It will be the candidates’ first debate.

Taylor had pulled out of a debate with Luria scheduled for October at the studios of WHRO-TV in Norfolk. The congressman claimed WHRO’s sister public radio station, WHRV-FM, was biased in its coverage of him.

WHRV broke the news that Taylor’s campaign had gathered signatures to help an independent candidate get on the ballot. The reporting sparked a criminal investigation into possibly forged voter signatures. Democrats also are suing to remove independent Shaun Brown from the race.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Elaine Luria Local News norfolk Scott Taylor Virginia virginia beach WHRO
