Va. company releases half its workforce after pipeline slowdown

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 3:28 pm 08/18/2018 03:28pm
Protestors, who oppose the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines, walk around the Virginia Capitol Square in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A temporary stop-work order has forced Mountain Valley Pipeline to release half its workforce and push back an expected complete date to late next year.

The company says on its website the actions were taken to “address an idled workforce and protect the integrity of the project.”

The Roanoke Times reports about 2,100 people were working on a 100-mile stretch of the natural gas pipeline in Southwest Virginia earlier this summer. It was not clear how many remained Friday.

The $3.7 billion project had been on track for completion late this year before it ran into problems with environmental regulators and then the courts.

In Virginia and West Virginia, Mountain Valley has been put on notice six times since April that its measures to control erosion and sediment were failing

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Topics:
Local News Mountain Valley Pipeline Virginia
