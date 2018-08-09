202
Chesterfield County to conduct active threat exercise

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 5:04 am 08/09/2018 05:04am
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Public safety and emergency management departments in Chesterfield County will conduct an active threat exercise this weekend.

Approximately 300 public safety, school and county staff are expected to participate in the exercise Saturday at O.B. Gates Elementary School. The exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last approximately three hours.

The training will allow the agencies to coordinate and respond to a simulated active threat situation and evaluate their collaborative response.

There will be a heavy police and fire presence in the area. Residents who live in the area may hear loud noises that sound like gunshots and see numerous public safety personnel and vehicles.

Topics:
Local News Virginia
