'Charlottesville' documentary to premiere…

‘Charlottesville’ documentary to premiere in November

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 6:21 am 08/30/2018 06:21am
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Efforts to take down America’s monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them gained explosive momentum following the deadly violence a year ago in Charlottesville. The vehicle plowed into a crowd protesting a gathering of white supremacists whose stated goal was to protect a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A documentary about a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year will premiere at the Virginia Film Festival in November.

Martin Luther King III — the oldest son of the late civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — is among the scheduled speakers after the documentary’s national premiere.

“Charlottesville” is produced and presented by the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, along with Community Idea Stations.

The festival will take place Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 throughout Charlottesville. Film screenings, panel discussions, family activities and related events will be held.

The documentary includes firsthand accounts of the violence that occurred on Aug. 11-12, 2017. One woman was killed and dozens more injured when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting white nationalists.

