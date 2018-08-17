202
Busch Gardens theme park train catches fire in Virginia

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 12:30 pm 08/17/2018 12:30pm
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Busch Gardens theme park has had its second fire in under a month.

James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe tells news outlets a train caught fire in the New France area of the park on Thursday afternoon. Ashe says a Busch Gardens staff member suffered a minor injury, and the fire was brought under control in around an hour. Its cause is under investigation.

Busch Gardens said in a statement that the train wasn’t in service at the time, and no park guests or animals were involved. The rest of the park remained open.

Busch Gardens has three steam-powered locomotives that take 20-minute trips around the park and are an original attraction.

In July, a fire closed the park’s “Escape from Pompeii” water ride, which has since reopened.

