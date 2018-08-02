202
Home » Virginia » Authorities: Man shot by…

Authorities: Man shot by Virginia police; condition unknown

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 8:56 am 08/02/2018 08:56am
Share

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot by Virginia police after he got into a fight with officers.

Roanoke Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline tells The Roanoke Times that an officer responding to a domestic call Wednesday morning got into a fight with the man and several other officers. She says the officer then shot the man. It’s unclear if the officer intended to fire the gun and how many officers were in the fight.

The identities of the officer and the man haven’t been released. The man was taken to a hospital. Police did not release his condition, citing federal health privacy laws. The officer’s condition is unclear. This is the department’s first shooting by a police officer this year. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting per department policy.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Roanake Roanake police Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500