Author James Forman to talk about racism in Charlottesville

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 4:40 am 08/20/2018 04:40am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Forman Jr. will visit Charlottesville next month to give a talk about racism.

“Claiming Your Power: American Racism, the Alt-Right, and Radical Resistance” is the title of the lecture by Forman, a Yale Law School professor.

Forman’s book, “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America,” won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction.

The Sept. 27 lecture at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville is sponsored by the University of Virginia. The event is free and open to the public.

Forman’s visit comes a little over a year after a deadly gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. A woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters.

Topics:
charlottesville Education News James Forman Local News racism university of virginia Virginia
