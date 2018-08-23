202
Home » Virginia » Attorney: That's not my…

Attorney: That’s not my signature in Virginia rally lawsuit

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 12:01 pm 08/23/2018 12:01pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An attorney says his signature was placed on a court document without his knowledge in a lawsuit related to the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports Richard Harry said Wednesday at a hearing that he has represented Jason Kessler in other matters, but never agreed to represent him in the $3 million lawsuit. Harry wouldn’t say if he thought his signature on the document was intentionally faked. He wants to be removed from the case.

Two sisters are suing James A. Fields, who is accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters. He allegedly hit the sisters’ car too. They also make claims of civil conspiracy, negligence and emotional distress against Kessler and other rally organizers.

The judge said he’d likely grant Harry’s request.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500