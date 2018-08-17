A new study suggests Northern Virginia is the region’s best bet for HQ2

Northern Virginia received an overall grade of B+ for its chances in landing Amazon's second headquarters in a new study from CNBC.

Key story highlights:

The District and Montgomery County, also on Amazon’s short list, did not grade as well.

The short-listed Texas cities of Austin and Dallas received the highest grades from CNBC.

Northern Virginia is the best bet of the three local jurisdictions on Amazon.com Inc.’s short list for HQ2 to land the prize, according to a new study from CNBC.

CNBC used data from its annual America’s Top States for Business study to grade the 20 short-listed locations based on Amazon’s four main criteria for picking a location for its second headquarters — a metropolitan population of 1 million or more, a stable and business-friendly environment, potential to attract and retain strong tech talent, and creative thinking when it comes to considering real estate. Each of the 20 finalists easily fulfilled the population requirement.

As for the…