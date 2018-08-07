7 members of Virginia family pulled from North Carolina surf

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say seven members of a Virginia family were pulled from the surf on the first day warnings had been lifted for swimmers. News outlets…

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities on the North Carolina coast say seven members of a Virginia family were pulled from the surf on the first day warnings had been lifted for swimmers.

News outlets report the rescue at Emerald Isle was one of six during low tide on Thursday. The family was vacationing from Edinburgh, Virginia.

Officials in Emerald Isle said that during an 11-day span ending Wednesday, fire and lifeguard crews rescued 84 people. Last week, a Virginia man died trying to rescue a 12-year-old girl from the rip currents.

Town Manager Frank Rush and Mayor Eddie Barber told The News & Observer of Raleigh the town was implementing an ordinance to make sure swimmers heed red flags which warn them of dangerous conditions.

The rip current warning was moderate on Friday.

