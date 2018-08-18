202
$250K raised for James River Park in Richmond

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Friends of James River Park has raised $250,000 for a 10-year master plan to help protect the Richmond park’s future.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that developing a master plan was the group’s top priority this year.

The plan will include recommendations for trains and greenway connectivity. It also will include recommendations for river-based activities, natural resources protection, park buildings and infrastructure. It will include concept plans for underutilized infrastructure in the park.

The plan will be developed by Hargreaves Associates, the group that created the downtown riverfront plan, and the local firm VHB, a land development group that helped work on the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

The process to create the plan is expected to take nine to 12 months.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch

