202
Home » Virginia » 2 officers found responsible…

2 officers found responsible for woman’s death in civil case

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 12:09 pm 08/28/2018 12:09pm
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded $800,000 to the estate of a woman killed by police while in a car with a violent crime suspect who had fired at officers.

India Kager was killed when SWAT officers tried to arrest Angelo Perry, a suspect in four violent crimes. Both Kager and Perry were killed, while their 4-month-old child was unharmed in the backseat.

The jury decided that two of the officers whose bullets were found in Kager’s body were grossly negligent. The other two were cleared. The department is supporting all the officers, who weren’t charged.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the money would come from the city of Virginia Beach, but may be held up by appeals.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News police Virginia virginia beach Virginia Beach police
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500