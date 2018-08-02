2 officers found responsible for woman’s death in civil case

A jury has found two police officers responsible for the 2015 shooting death of a Virginia woman.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded $800,000 to the estate of a woman killed by police while in a car with a violent crime suspect who had fired at officers.

India Kager was killed when SWAT officers tried to arrest Angelo Perry, a suspect in four violent crimes. Both Kager and Perry were killed, while their 4-month-old child was unharmed in the backseat.

The jury decided that two of the officers whose bullets were found in Kager’s body were grossly negligent. The other two were cleared. The department is supporting all the officers, who weren’t charged.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the money would come from the city of Virginia Beach, but may be held up by appeals.

