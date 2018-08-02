202
$2.2M for industrial site among latest GO Virginia grants

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 12:41 am 08/16/2018 12:41am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A business-led economic development group has awarded $2.2 million in state grant money to help develop an industrial site in Greensville County, Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced the GO Virginia grant award to the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center Wednesday, along with two others for a total of about $4.2 million in state funding.

A press release says the grant will pay for the completion of engineering plans for the 1,600-acre site , which hopes to attract a large industrial customer.

The other grants will go to entrepreneurship and workforce training initiatives.

The grants mark the fifth round of funding approved by GO Virginia’s board, which includes lawmakers, state officials and members of the business community.

Business & Finance grant Greensville County jobs Local News ralph northam Virginia
500