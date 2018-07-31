202
Virginia teacher in child porn case had images of students

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 8:45 am 07/31/2018 08:45am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge had more than 100 “up-skirt” images of his students.

The Daily Progress reports Charlottesville police presented evidence of those images of Charlottesville High School students at Richard A. Wellbeloved-Stone’s sentencing Monday. The school district had previously said that none of the 57-year-old environmental science teacher’s crimes were related to his tenure at the school.

In an email sent to parents after the hearing, district spokeswoman Beth Cheuk says the photographs appear to have been taken without students’ knowledge in his classroom between 2012 and 2014.

Wellbeloved-Stone was sentenced to 23 years in prison for photos involving a prepubescent girl.

The photos of students are not covered in the plea agreement. It’s unclear whether Wellbeloved-Stone will face additional charges.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Topics:
