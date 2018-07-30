Virginia man charged in boat crash that killed friend

A grand jury has indicted a Virginia man in a boat crashed that killed his friend.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports authorities say 32-year-old John Randolph Hooper was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter while operating the boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Lancaster Commonwealth’s Attorney Jan Smith said Hooper also was indicted on an additional felony count of failing to render aid 31-year-old Graham McCormick after the boat the men were in crashed into a bulkhead in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River last Aug. 11.

McCormick’s parents in April reached a $4 million settlement in a lawsuit they brought against Hooper in which they accused him of driving while under the influence of alcohol and then leaving their son behind.

