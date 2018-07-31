202
Home » Virginia » Teen shot himself in…

Teen shot himself in foot, then told police he was robbed

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 7:53 am 07/31/2018 07:53am
Share

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy who said he was shot during an attempted robbery actually shot himself in the foot.

Citing a Chesapeake police release, The Virginian-Pilot reports that the teen had told police last Wednesday that he was approached by a man who told him to “run his pockets.” But police later determined the boy had not been robbed, and had instead made up the story about the suspect.

Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said Monday that the boy has not been charged, but could be charged with filing a false police report and possessing a firearm.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime foot Local News police shooting teen Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500