202
Home » Virginia » Port: No hazardous cargo…

Port: No hazardous cargo on containers that fell overboard

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:20 am 07/31/2018 12:20am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Port of Virginia says containers that recently fell off a cargo ship were not carrying any hazardous materials.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that it’s not yet clear what was in the containers. They fell off the APL Antwerp container ship and into the Elizabeth River on Sunday.

The ship was docked at the Norfolk International Terminal. Containers were being offloaded at the time of the mishap.

The port is investigating whether the mistake was made by humans or machines.

Five of the containers have been recovered. Three others sank and will be recovered.

Port officials said such incidents are very rare.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500