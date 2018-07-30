202
Police: Officer cleared in attack by man with box cutter

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 7:36 am 07/30/2018 07:36am
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A police officer who fired his weapon after being stabbed by a man with a box cutter has been cleared by Virginia state police and prosecutors.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Fredericksburg police officer D.M. Cabrera’s actions were determined to be “appropriate in the circumstances.”

Fredericksburg Police said Cabrera had knocked on the door in response to a domestic disturbance when 24-year-old Joseph Louis Jackson came out with a box cutter and stabbed him in the chest and head. State Police say the officer then fired his gun, but missed, and Jackson later injured himself while fleeing police.

Both men were treated at a hospital. Jackson faces charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Topics:
Local News Virginia
