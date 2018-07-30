202
Police investigating fatal shooting of Virginia teen

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 2:03 am 07/30/2018 02:03am
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia police are investigating the shooting of a teen found dead in a Hampton home.

News outlets report 18-year-old Avary Pope-Moore was declared dead at the scene. A department news release says officers received a report of a shooting Sunday and found Pope-Moore inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The release says a preliminary investigation shows Pope-Moore and a suspect whose identity hasn’t been released were involved in an altercation. It says that the suspect then displayed a firearm and shot Pope-Moore.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Topics:
avary pople Local News Virginia
