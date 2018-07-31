New Virginia solar project announced

202
By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:23 am 07/31/2018 12:23am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a new solar farm in central Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office recently announced that DEQ has given approval for Briel Farm Solar to build a 20-megawatt project in Henrico County.

The solar farm will be built on 230 acres (90 hectares) and will produce enough electricity to power more than 5,000 homes.

The state has issued seven permits in 2018 for solar projects.

Virginia has seen a dramatic increase in solar facilities in recent years, driven largely by large technology companies seeking carbon-free energy sources for data centers.

