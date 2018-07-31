202
Home » Virginia » GOP campaign aide trashed…

GOP campaign aide trashed black people on social media

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 11:33 am 07/31/2018 11:33am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A campaign consultant helping a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Virginia has attacked the NAACP and cities with large African-American populations.

News outlets report that Rick Shaftan, who is working for Corey Stewart’s Senate campaign, has posted disparaging comments about African Americans on social media in past years. He also said that the NAACP is “more violent” than the KKK.

Shaftan used an expletive in January when discussing Baltimore replacing a confederate statue. He was also critical of New Orleans and Ferguson, Missouri.

Shaftan declined comment. Stewart declined to say whether he would keep working with Shaftan.

Shaftan also helped Stewart in last year’s GOP primary. Shaftan led a group that created a fake Facebook headline on a news story to spread false information about one of Stewart’s rivals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Local News National News Social Media News Tech News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500