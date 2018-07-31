202
Glass company to spend $43M, set up shop in Henry County

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 12:30 am 07/31/2018 12:30am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A European glass processing company is planning to spend more than $43 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Virginia’s Henry County.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced the news in a press release Monday that said Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project, which is expected to create 212 new jobs.

Northam’s office says Press Glass will invest $43.55 million to establish a 280,000-square-foot (26,000-square-meter) facility. It will be the first company to locate in Henry County’s Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park.

The Poland-based company processes glass for fabricators of products including windows, doors and solar panels.

Northam approved a $1 million grant for the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved an additional $835,000 in funding. The company will also be eligible for other tax benefits.

