Body pulled from bay believed to be missing truck passenger

By The Associated Press July 29, 2018 4:28 pm 07/29/2018 04:28pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say a body found in the Chesapeake Bay is believed to be the missing passenger from a tractor-trailer that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

Ellen Bollen, deputy commissioner of Virginia Marine Resources Commission, told The Virginian-Pilot that the body of a person matching initial descriptions of the truck passenger was recovered just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The body was pulled from Little Creek Basin about seven miles away from where the vehicle was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

The truck was in a two-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Rescuers reported a body, believed to be the driver, was in the truck’s cabin, but weren’t able to remove it at the time.

