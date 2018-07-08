202
8 containers fall off cargo ship, 3 sink near Va. port

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 9:21 am 07/30/2018 09:21am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says three shipping containers have sunk near a Virginia port.

News outlets cite a release from the Coast Guard that says eight containers were seen floating near the Norfolk International Terminals of the Port of Virginia on Sunday afternoon. According to the Virginia Port Authority, the containers had fallen off the cargo ship APL Antwerp.

Five containers were recovered Sunday afternoon, and the Coast Guard is working with the port authority’s Maritime Incident Response Team to recover the sunken containers.

The contents of the containers have not been disclosed. Until the sunken containers are dredged, they are considered potential navigational hazards.

Topics:
Local News Port of Virginia shipping containers Virginia
