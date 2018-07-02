202
Home » Virginia » 2 Delaware men killed…

2 Delaware men killed in Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash, fall

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 8:47 am 07/30/2018 08:47am
4 Shares

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two Delaware men have been identified as the occupants of a tractor-trailer that went off the side of a bridge in Virginia.

Citing a Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel news release, news outlets report that 32-year-old Jervone Rakeem Hall was the driver of the truck involved in the Friday crash, and 29-year-old Christopher Fenner was the passenger.

The release says Fenner’s body was pulled from the truck Saturday evening, while Hall’s body was found 8 miles (13 kilometers) off Fisherman’s Island on Sunday afternoon. Initial news reports had said authorities believed the body in the truck was Hall’s.

Amid heavy rains, the truck had collided with a van, whose four passengers were treated and released at the scene.

Permanent repairs will be required to fix damage to the bridge.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News chesapeake bay bridge-tunnel Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500