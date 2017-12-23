201.5
Yacht club suffers heavy damage in fire

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 5:40 pm 12/23/2017 05:40pm
MELFA, Va. (AP) — A yacht club on Virginia’s Eastern Shore has suffered heavy damage in a fire.

Media outlets report that a fire broke out Friday night at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. as the club was closing down for the night.

The club’s president tells WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland, that no one was injured.

The 125-acre country club was founded in 1960 and sits on the bank of Pungoteague Creek, according to their website.

Topics:
