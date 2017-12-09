Virginia Republicans analyze election losses during retreat

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — About 400 Virginia Republicans gathered for the party’s annual retreat to analyze why they suffered stunning defeats in the November election and plan strategy for the future.

The annual gathering known as the Republican Advance gave members a chance to share ideas at the Omni Homestead Resort in Bath County.

The Democratic ticket of Ralph Northam for governor, Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor and Attorney General Mark Herring swept their races Nov. 7, with Northam defeating GOP nominee Ed Gillespie by 9 percentage points. Democrats gained 15 seats in the House of Delegates.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Republicans at Saturday’s luncheon gave Gillespie a standing ovation. Gillespie told the crowd that the GOP turnout was historic, but the Democrats turned out more.

