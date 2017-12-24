201.5
Public radio host dies in I-85 car crash

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 4:38 pm 12/24/2017 04:38pm
BRACEY, Va. (AP) — A public radio host was killed after the car he was driving overturned off Interstate 85 in Virginia and landed in a creek.

Virginia State Police say 62-year-old George Maida of Richmond died at the scene of the crash Saturday morning in Mecklenburg County, about a mile from the North Carolina border.

Police say Maida’s 1997 Honda Civic ran into an embankment and off the highway, landing upside down and submerged in eight feet of water. Divers assisted with the recovery.

Maida produced and hosted The Electric Croude, as well as classical music, on WCVE for more than 30 years. The Electric Croude began in 1985 as a showcase for Anglo-Celtic folk and gradually expanded to include an eclectic mix of styles.

