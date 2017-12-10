201.5
Man killed, another wounded in Norfolk double shooting

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 2:48 pm 12/10/2017 02:48pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously wounded.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a report about a man being shot. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found another man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious, but non-life threatening injury.

Police said they believe the two shootings are related. The identities of the men were not immediately released.

