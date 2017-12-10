Delegate joins Senate race to challenge Tim Kaine

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — Virginia Del. Nick Freitas has announced his plan to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in 2018.

Freitas will go up against Corey Stewart — the chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors — for the nomination. Stewart, who has modeled himself after President Donald Trump, ran a primary campaign for governor this year, but narrowly lost the Republican nomination to Ed Gillespie.

Freitas formally announced his candidacy Friday at a gathering of Virginia Republicans. The second-term delegate from Culpeper has a conservative voting record and libertarian streak.

The 38-year-old joined the Army after high school, became a Green Beret and served 11 years of active duty.

Several other Republicans are expected to join the race, including evangelical pastor E. W. Jackson.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.