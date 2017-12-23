201.5
Corporate interests cut checks to fund governor’s inaugural

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 5:12 pm 12/23/2017 05:12pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Corporate interests including Dominion Energy and tobacco giant Altria are making big contributions to pay for Ralph Northam’s inauguration as governor next month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that more than a third of the nearly $650,000 raised by Northam’s inaugural committee comes from corporate and business interests. Dominion and Altria each contributed $50,000. Capital One and Omega Protein, which catches large amounts of fish at its Reedville facility to manufacture health supplements, each contributed $25,000.

The contributions follow a campaign in which corporate donations were scrutinized and Northam, a Democrat, proposed a ban on corporate campaign donations.

A Northam spokeswoman said the governor-elect is appreciative of the donations and that the inauguration is not a political event, but a celebration designed to bring all Virginians together.

