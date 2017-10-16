201.5
UVa’s flash-funding projects address racism, community

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 3:02 pm 10/16/2017 03:02pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has awarded $100,000 to eight projects designed to improve culture, with a preference for those that address unconscious bias and racial tension.

The university’s vice provost for academic affairs, Archie Holmes, tells The Daily Progress the Flash Funding project had doled out all available funds within a month of issuing requests for proposals in September.

Holmes says university leaders conceived a diversity project last year, but the grant was inspired in August, by an Association of American Colleges and Universities funding initiative. Holmes especially praised three projects that focused on connecting the city and university.

The funded projects range from developing a community-driven checklist with which to approach future redevelopment projects, which received $25,000, to a sorority’s panel featuring LGBT speakers of color, which received $200.

